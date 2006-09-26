In the face of tragedy - Wanda Noe fights to survive - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Crosstown, MO

In the face of tragedy - Wanda Noe fights to survive

Wanda Noe Wanda Noe

In the face of tragedy - Wanda Noe fights to survive
By: Tiffany Sisson

Crosstown, MO - The stories of storm victims working through the aftermath, can be overwhelming. There are just so many people affected. Take a deeper look into the heart of Wanda Noe's tragedy, and you'll see the face of a survivor!

Wanda's home is now an open box of Christmas decorations, even juice that was once inside the fridge are exposed for all the world to see. "My privacy has really been invaded," exclaimed Noe.

After 58 years in Crosstown, Wanda has no place to call home, "I asked why once! I must confess!"

Wanda is leaning on that higher power to be her strong foundation. "Faith in god! Faith in our Lord Jesus! That's the most important thing," explained Noe.

The F-4 tornado packed powerful wind, starting in the front yard, ripping apart her life, pushing much of everything else downhill in the backyard. Wanda thought everything was lost including the pendant around her neck. "That was the only thing that I was concerned about," said Noe.

It symbolizes the strength that held together 40 years of marriage, cut short when her husband died in 1985. That pendant a final gift. "He had wanted to give me this because I requested it. I told him what I wanted," said Noe.

Wanda's not going through this tragedy alone. The Red Cross, the Salvation Army, friends and family are helping her to stand strong. She's been offered a new home in Perryville. "She is only in it a month. She and her husband have a house in Illinois," said Noe.

Wanda's holding tight to memories not lost including a 35-year old record collection, .and a box of cookbooks, but she's still searching for more memories of her husband. "There is a picture of him that I haven't found," said Noe.

She's still digging through piles of rubble to find that photo. Wanda is also waiting for agents from FEMA and SEMA to do their survey. The insurance company has promised to get back with her within a week. By that time, she should be in her new home.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

Powered by Frankly