Twister can't rip family apart

By: Tiffany Sisson

Crosstown, MO - The Weibrecht family may feel as though Mother Nature is out get to them. The twister tore through Crosstown Friday ripping apart four different homes all belonging to members of their extended family.

Seven-year-old Brittany Heath now holds tight to her mother. "I just thought that we weren't gonna live," exclaimed Heath.

When the twister tore through Crosstown, Brittany was holding tight to her grandmother, Barbara Dudley. "The house was coming apart. Things were flying, and hitting our steel doors," explained Dudley.

Dudley's parents were next door, huddled on the floor in the basement. "He (her husband) told me to kneel down, kneel down. He pushed me down," said Wanda Weibrecht.

In the home just a few feet away, the Weibrecht's daughter was pushing her granddaughter to the floor. They both sought shelter in a tornado closet. "There was a tall barstool. I picked it up to take it in the closet with me. I can remember thinking, why am I taking this stool into the closet," said Dudley.

She found out it was to save two lives. "The door blew in. Instead of falling all the way in and landing on us, the stool caught it," said Dudley.

Bulldozers now shovel through piles of debris. Friday, the Weibrechts' must have felt like a target. Mother Nature shook their family tree, and dumped their livelihood into piles.

Ed and Wanda Weibrecht have called Crosstown home 23 years. "We had to dig ourselves out. Everything was piled on the stairway," said Wanda.