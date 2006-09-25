Twister can't rip family apart - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Crosstown, MO

Twister can't rip family apart

Twister can't rip family apart
By: Tiffany Sisson

Crosstown, MO - The Weibrecht family may feel as though Mother Nature is out get to them.  The twister tore through Crosstown Friday ripping apart four different homes all belonging to members of their extended family.

Seven-year-old Brittany Heath now holds tight to her mother.  "I just thought that we weren't gonna live," exclaimed Heath.

When the twister tore through Crosstown, Brittany was holding tight to her grandmother, Barbara Dudley.  "The house was coming apart.  Things were flying, and hitting our steel doors," explained Dudley.

Dudley's parents were next door, huddled on the floor in the basement.  "He (her husband) told me to kneel down, kneel down.  He pushed me down," said Wanda Weibrecht.

In the home just a few feet away, the Weibrecht's daughter was pushing her granddaughter to the floor.  They both sought shelter in a tornado closet.  "There was a tall barstool.  I picked it up to take it in the closet with me.  I can remember thinking, why am I taking this stool into the closet," said Dudley.

She found out it was to save two lives.  "The door blew in.  Instead of falling all the way in and landing on us, the stool caught it," said Dudley.

Bulldozers now shovel through piles of debris.  Friday, the Weibrechts' must have felt like a target.  Mother Nature shook their family tree, and dumped their livelihood into piles. 

Ed and Wanda Weibrecht have called Crosstown home 23 years.  "We had to dig ourselves out.  Everything was piled on the stairway," said Wanda.

Wanda is still digging out, alongside the roar of bulldozers and a family as tough as nails.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

Powered by Frankly