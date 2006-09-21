Celebrating success on the CATS Exam - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Mayfield, KY

Celebrating success on the CATS Exam

Celebrating success on the CATS Exam
By: Erica Byfield

Mayfield, KY - Students in all of our heartland states take standardized exams and every fall we find out how they stack up.  This year's results gave staff and students at Sedalia Elementary a reason to celebrate; they went from last to third in the district.

Beyond expectations is an understatement.  In 2005 students here earned a disappointing 83 on the CATS exam but in 2006 they jumped 22 points to 104.

 "We want the kids to be excited and to know what they're doing counts and are important," said newly appointed principal Robert Braden.

He and his staff dressed up in honor of their student's success as Elvis impersonators.

Last year the faculty challenged the children to a bet, if they improved at least 10 points they would throw them a rocking bash.

"It feels good to be apart of a school where the teachers care about kids and want to do well," said Braden. 

How did they do it?  Braden said they shifted their focus.  Aside from an intense spotlight on improving traditional classroom skills his teachers started lifting them up emotionally.

"We're focusing on kids and we're loving them we are building up their self esteem," he added. 

If the Elvis impersonations weren't enough, the school's recently retired principal  Mr. Kinsey showed up to follow through on his own promise, and kissed a pig. 

At the end of the day Principal Robert Braden had another surprise for the students, on the front lawn they let go 104 white balloons in honor of this year's improvement and a single red on to symbolize next years 105. 

Sedalia's score of 104 also boosted them in the rankings in both the region and state, where the students placed 4th and in the top 25th respectively.    

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

Powered by Frankly