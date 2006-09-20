Getting involved with your children's homework

By: Wes Wallace

It's a safe bet parents hate homework almost as much as their children. Now that school's in full swing, it's time to hit the books at home.

"I love it when there's no homework,' says Laurie Bittle, a mother of a 6th grader, "She usually stays near me and if she has any questions, I'm there. When she's done, we go over it and look for mistakes and I correct them, so she can learn what went wrong."

That's what most education experts would recommend, helping out, but not too much. Kris Cartwright serve as Director of Education at Sylvan Learning Center in Cape Girardeau, and says sometimes parents get too involved. "I think there can be a good balance between parents and kids working on out of classroom assignments, but some parents go overboard and it actually hinders the student's ability to perform in the classroom.

That's why Cartwright has the following tips. First, prioritize and use a daily planner to help keep your student organized. Next, set a time for homework and stick to that schedule. Another tip, do the hardest subject first to get it out of the way. Fourth, take a break when things get too hard, then come back to the problem. Finally, check out www.educate.com to look for a daily homework tip under the other resources section.