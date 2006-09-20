SEMO Flash Drives

By: Holly Brantley

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO --Remember juggling floppy disks and booklets to make it through college?

One Heartland university is starting to trade in some of the paperwork for tiny technology. Southeast Missouri State University handed out flash drives to some students to help them get organized. The technology has been around for a while. But, to connect with students, the concept is very modern. For new freshman, it's a tool to learn about life on campus. And, older students call the drives a guarantee to keep them ahead of the game.

"You just plug a flash stick in and use it anywhere you need it," said Freshman, Jordan Baker. Southeast Missouri State University's Collaborative Advising Program uses the drives to connect with students who aren't sure what they want to major in. For these students, the drives act like portable websites. They include a survival guide, maps, and much more. "I use it for my assignments," said Meg Massey. "When I first got it, I used it for the map because I had no idea where anything was."

For new students, the drives make a lot more sense, than piles of paperwork. "If they gave me a bunch of papers, I'd probably throw it away," said Massey.

As a Senior, Lanor Payne knows all about life on campus. He got a blank drive through the office of Minority Student Programs. Payne says the drives are more reliable than floppy disks and take some of the guess work out of keeping up with assignments.

"I can wear it around my neck or put it in my book bag," said Payne. "I have a cover on it so I know it's always protected."