Thefts leave business owners puzzled

By: Erica Byfield

Murray, KY - Nearly every community, big or small, is home to an auto repair shop. T ypically, when someone breaks in they're going after some piece of pricey equipment or even a car. But that's not the case in the latest string burglaries in Murray, Kentucky. So, what are they after?

You could call this the story heard around Murray.

"We're not missing anything except a little cash," said repair shop owner Leeann Myers.

Someone burglarized her shop in search of cash last Thursday evening but left thousands of dollars in valuables untouched.

"They left a computer, left a TV, lots of hand tools and big tools, they didn't bother a thing," mentioned Myers.

Myers Tire Repair on Chestnut was not the only business in town a little short on cash.

In the same night Holland Tire, R and G Exhaust and Carroll Motor Sports all reported a break in.

"One the morning of the 15th of September we received 4 different burglary complaints," said Jim Osborne with the Murray Police Department.

Osborne said all of the thefts involved a smashed window and ransacked offices with desk drawer toppled over and emptied out.

There was only problem, "we don't do public work and we don't take a lot of cash in we do mainly service work and repair. We bill people and they pay by check most of the time," said Myers.

At the end of the night the suspect rounded up about a thousand dollars and these business owners said they have some advice for you: make deposits everyday and think about installing motion lights or cameras.

In the hope the next time burglars hit a small business they have a better chance of getting caught.