Thefts leave business owners puzzled - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Murray, KY

Thefts leave business owners puzzled

Thefts leave business owners puzzled
By: Erica Byfield

Murray, KY - Nearly every community, big or small, is home to an auto repair shop. Typically, when someone breaks in they're going after some piece of pricey equipment or even a car.  But that's not the case in the latest string burglaries in Murray, Kentucky.  So, what are they after?

You could call this the story heard around Murray.

"We're not missing anything except a little cash," said repair shop owner Leeann Myers.

Someone burglarized her shop in search of cash last Thursday evening but left thousands of dollars in valuables untouched.

"They left a computer, left a TV, lots of hand tools and big tools, they didn't bother a thing," mentioned Myers.

Myers Tire Repair on Chestnut was not the only business in town a little short on cash.

In the same night Holland Tire, R and G Exhaust and Carroll Motor Sports all reported a break in.

"One the morning of the 15th of September we received 4 different burglary complaints," said Jim Osborne with the Murray Police Department.

Osborne said all of the thefts involved a smashed window and ransacked offices with desk drawer toppled over and emptied out.

There was only problem, "we don't do public work and we don't take a lot of cash in we do mainly service work and repair.  We bill people and they pay by check most of the time," said Myers.

At the end of the night the suspect rounded up about a thousand dollars and these business owners said they have some advice for you: make deposits everyday and think about installing motion lights or cameras.

In the hope the next time burglars hit a small business they have a better chance of getting caught.

If you witnessed anything suspicious in Murray Thursday evening please contact Crimestoppers at 270-753-9500.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

Powered by Frankly