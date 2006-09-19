Animal rescuers need saving - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Animal rescuers need saving

By: Holly Brantley

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO --Twin sisters devoted to rescuing Hurricane Katrina's orphaned animals find themselves stranded in the Heartland. Now they are the ones who need saving.

Hurricane Katrina hit over a year ago, but thousands of animals remain homeless.

Claudia Beckman and her twin, Coleen Jefferson, feel they were called to help the furry victims. These Minnesota natives have partnered with other animal rescue groups to save more than 700 animals. For the majority of these pets, their help arrived just in time. The animals would have been put to sleep the same day.

The twins route to transport rescued animals runs right through the Heartland. The sisters were making another run when their truck broke down near the Benton exit. Luckily, it happened just miles from Candace Poe of Dexter. Poe is one of their partners in Rescue. So, the twins and the five dogs being transported are staying with Poe for now. Through the whole ordeal the main concern has been the pets. Two of the dogs who are with them are on their way to be reunited with their owners on the Gulf. "I grabbed the dogs, I pulled them out. I'm trying to round them up and there's cars just flying by! I just wanted to make sure it wasn't gonna blow up! We didn't have a clue!," said Jefferson. And, now with no large vehicle, they don't have a clue how they are going to get the five dogs where they need to go and pick up forty more from the coast. Tom Armbrewster of Cape Auto Sales is doing everything he can to help the twins and the dogs get back on the road.

Contact Gulf Coast SPCA/ Triple R Rescue: Rescue, Relocate, Reunite
P.O. Box 1552
Ocean Springs, M.S. 39566
501-C-3
Not for Profit

Coleen Jefferson and Claudia Beckman and Candace Poe
cpoe@semo.net

573-568-2698
651-353-1164
224-392-5246

