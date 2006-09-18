Victims identify home invasion suspects

By: CJ Cassidy

Cape Girardeau, MO - What would you do if someone with a gun forced their way into your house in the middle of the night?

Cape Girardeau police say it's not something they see too often, but it did happen early Sunday morning at an apartment complex in the 1400 block of Lexington Street.

Investigators think the couple didn't get hurt because they followed instructions and didn't take any chances.

Now thanks to those victims, police know exactly who they're looking for.

"We were getting ready for bed, and we heard a knock on the door," Heather Kelly says.

The 18-year-old and her 21-year-old husband Josh had no idea opening their door to two men in the middle of the night would lead to such a terrifying ordeal.

"I was just scared, and I wanted to keep my mind clear to get their identity," Heather says.

Kelly's husband easily identified one man later, because of the tear drop tattoos on the sides of his face.

Police say Dameon Oakley, also known as "droopy" has a laundry list of prior convictions and want your help finding him.

As for Heather, the terror she felt is still fresh in her mind.

"They took us both into the bedroom and he told me to get on the bed, and put my husband on the floor and put a gun in his face and told him to say where the money was," Heather remembered.

She also says her husband knew "Droopy" through a friend, so he might have scoped out their apartment during a past visit.

"They took a scarf out of my closet and tied me behind my back and tied him up with his belt, and then they stuffed dirty socks into our mouths. Then they rummaged through our stuff, got what they could, and left," she says.

First though, the men allegedly threatened the couple again.

"They said don't say a word, or tell anyone; we'll shoot you. And don't call the cops," Heather recalls.

The Kellys ignored that threat, but looking back, say they learned a valuable lesson.

"We'll definitely not answer the door like that again," she says.

Police point out this wasn't a random incident, because the suspect knew one of the victims.

They ask you to call if you have any information on the whereabouts of Dameon Oakley.

In the meantime, investigators say you should do exactly what the Kellys did if you ever find yourself in a similar situation: give up your cash and valuables and call police as soon as you can.

The other suspect with Oakley is said to have been a tall, thin black man wearing a black and white pin striped cap.

Oakley was the only man carrying the gun, but they're both considered armed and dangerous.