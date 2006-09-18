2007 Nissan Versa

Sporty and Sensible, Equipped With The Unexpected.

When it comes to comparisons with others in its class, Versa is a car packed with the unexpected. Starting with a 122-hp engine that delivers class-leading power and torque*, plus exceptional fuel-efficiency. Available high-tech features like the Intelligent Key keyless entry system, Bluetooth® Hands-Free Phone System, and advanced Xtronic CVT transmission will surprise. So will the largest interior in its class*. Things you wouldn't expect. But will quickly appreciate. Explore the brand-new Versa.

It's uncanny how well the new Versa knows you.

With the available Intelligent Key, for instance, it recognizes you and lets you start the engine without the key ever leaving your pocket. And with Versa's best-in-its-class total interior volume1, you and your friends can relax, let the revs do the talking, and feel the miles go by. Meanwhile the class-leading1 122-hp engine is hardly breaking a sweat when it comes to power and fuel efficiency. Add the available high-quality amenities like the Bluetooth® Hands-Free Phone System, Rockford Fosgate sound, and Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission), and you've got a rare embodiment of intelligence on wheels.

SPECIFICATIONS

Engine

1.8-liter DOHC 16-valve 4-cylinder. engine

Horsepower - 122 hp @ 5,200 rpm

Torque - 127 lb-ft @ 4,800 rpm

Drivetrain

Front engine/front-wheel drive

6-speed manual transmission

Optional: 4-speed automatic transmission (1.8 S) - late availability

Optional: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) - 1.8 SL

Suspension and Brakes

Front: Independent strut suspension

Rear: Torsion bar axle with integrated rear stabilizer bar

Ripple-control shock absorbers

Front stabilizer bar

11.02 vented front disc/rear drum brakes

4-wheel Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) (Part of AB )

Electronic Brake force Distribution (EBD) (Part of AB )

Brake Assist (Part of AB )

Wheels and Tires

15" x 5.5" Steel wheels with wheel covers (1.8 S)

15" x 5.5" 6-spoke aluminum-alloy wheels (1.8 SL)

P185/65HR15 All-season tires

Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Warranties

Every Nissan is backed by a 36-month/36,000-mile limited vehicle coverage and a 5-year/60,000-mile limited powertrain coverage. (For complete information, see your Nissan dealer and read the actual limited warranty.) For extra protection, you can also add Security+Plus,® the only extended service agreement approved by Nissan.

*2006 Ward's Automotive Group's Lower Small Car segment, January 2006.