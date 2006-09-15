Anna boy survives being dragged by a train - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Anna, IL

Anna boy survives being dragged by a train

Anna boy survives being dragged by a train
By: Arnold Wyrick

Anna, IL - A fun filled night for a group of young boys in Anna, Illinois ended abruptly when 8-year-old Logan Shelton grabbed a hold of a Canadian National Railway train. For some reason Logan decided he would try to board the train as it rolled by him.

"My son came in and said a train just went by, and all of a sudden Logan started screaming. And I was like okay, what do you want me to do? He says to me, I think he might've got hit by the train," says Lori Thompson of Anna.

So Thompson and her son headed to wood behind their home, towards the rail road tracks.

"The closer we got you could just hear the screams," Thompson said.

When they got to the tracks, they found Logan laying on his side near them.

"And you could see the bones sticking out of the bottom of the foot. You could see the ankle joint was still attached. And I told my oldest son Jeremiah, grab him, cradle him. And my son and I walked him out to his house," Lori said.

Logan's mother immediately loaded him up into the family's car and took him to the Union County Hospital. After being stabilized there Logan was transferred to Cardinal Glenn Hospital in Saint Louis, Missouri.

Lori and her son say they're not hero's, they just did what they needed to do, for Logan.

"I'm hoping that it benefited him a little bit. I was sort of hoping to save his foot. Because from what his mom was telling me, he was wanting to play youth football this year," Thompson said.

For now Logan will have to postpone those dreams of playing football, as he recovers in a Saint Louis hospital.

Logan's classmates at Davie Elementary in Anna, are sending him a get well package, filled with cards, crayons, coloring books, and his favorite snacks.

Logan's mother Jennifer Shelton tells Heartland News, that her son must still undergo a couple of more surgeries, and then physical therapy sessions. She's hopeful that she'll be able to bring Logan home in a couple of weeks.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

Powered by Frankly