Heartland Stuck With Flu Shot Shortage Again - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland Stuck With Flu Shot Shortage Again

Now that flu season is underway, many of people are trying to get flu shots. But not all Heartland health departments have enough of the vaccine to go around. So how long could you be waiting?Some county health departments say you could be waiting a few more weeks. Many of them only have enough flu vaccine to give to people who are at high risk of getting the flu, others don't have any at all.

Amy Hector, a nurse at the Mississippi County Health Department says, "I hate to have to tell those people we still don't have it." The bad news is, they don't know when they'll get more. The box where the flu vaccines should be at the Mississippi County Health Department is empty, and it may stay empty for a while. Hector says, "It's not necessarily a shortage, we're getting all our vaccine in, it's just a delay in when we can receive it." It may be just a delay, but it's something that's happening every year. Health departments would like to have the vaccines in October, so they can start giving the shots before November. That's not always the case though. Last year, the Mississippi County Health Department didn't get the shots until December. The long delays leave people wondering what's next. "We receive probably 50 phone calls a day wanting to know if we've gotten it in yet," Hector says. With fewer manufacturers and increasing demand, the supply just isn't there for anybody at anytime.

It's not just a problem in Mississippi County. It's happening all over the Heartland. Charlotte Craig with the Cape County Health Department was quoted Thursday as saying they've never gotten the vaccine this late. Some counties in Southern Illinois are also low, and in Kentucky, most counties don't have any of the vaccine.


  Kentucky restaurant worker diagnosed with Hepatitis A

    Kentucky restaurant worker diagnosed with Hepatitis A

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 1:48 PM EST
    A KY restaurant worker has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A (Source: Raycom Media)A KY restaurant worker has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A (Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Health officials say a restaurant worker in northeastern Kentucky has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A.

    Health officials say a restaurant worker in northeastern Kentucky has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A.

  Health officials urging drug users to get tested for HIV

    Health officials urging drug users to get tested for HIV

    Thursday, February 22 2018 2:04 PM EST
    43 cases of HIV have been reported as of Feb. 21 (Source: Raycom Media)43 cases of HIV have been reported as of Feb. 21 (Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Health officials say an investigation into a cluster of HIV infections in northern Kentucky has turned up more cases and they are encouraging intravenous drug users to get tested.

    Health officials say an investigation into a cluster of HIV infections in northern Kentucky has turned up more cases and they are encouraging intravenous drug users to get tested.

  103 cases of Hep. A confirmed since first of the year in KY

    103 cases of Hep. A confirmed since first of the year in KY

    Friday, February 23 2018 7:02 PM EST
    103 case of Hep. A in KY reported (Source: Raycom Media)103 case of Hep. A in KY reported (Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Since Jan. 1, the Kentucky Department of Health has confirmed 103 cases of acute Hepatitis A. 

    Since Jan. 1, the Kentucky Department of Health has confirmed 103 cases of acute Hepatitis A. 

    •   
