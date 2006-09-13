Bloomfield city employees go up against the mayor

By: Ryan Tate

Bloomfield, MO - Bloomfield Mayor Donna Gard has six months left in her term as Mayor. She does not plan to run again, saying it has been a hassle and too big of a responsibility for one person.

Some city employees tell Heartland News they cannot wait for six months to pass. Some claim morale is at "an all-time low," while others claim they walk on pens and needles around City Hall. The Mayor answers her critics.

"Yes [morale is low], but I run things by the book," Gard said. "They don't have to like me, but they have to follow the rules. I'm going to put the city first before the employees first."

Some city employees say it is much more than just doing things by the book.

"There's a lot of yelling, cursing, and harassment," Transit Administrator Penny Shepard said. "You can cut the tension with a knife."

"The problem is city employees can't talk to the Mayor because of the shouting and harassment. I wouldn't want to do that either," Alderman Steve Larsen said.