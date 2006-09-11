Church congregation remembers 9-11 tragedy
By: Wes Wallace
Perryville, MO - As people across the country and here at home pause to remember the events of five years ago, members of a Perryville church gather for a time of prayer and reflection.
"It's so important that we don't forget," says Reverend Thomas Handrick with the Immanuel Lutheran Church, "That's why we're here for a time of prayer, praise, and thanksgiving."
More than fifty people met at the church to sing, take part in responsive reading, and look back on a day that changed our lives forever.
"We came out tonight to think about all those who died, their families, and those impacted by 9-11," says Ron Valleroy. His wife Linda agrees and adds, "It's something that affects us all, even if we don't live in New York."
Other church members focus on the tragedy itself. "It's just so sad," says Velda Hennemann, "All those people, it's just tragic, and that's why we need to think about them."
Reverend Handrick also says it's important to not look at 9-11 as a need for revenge, but a need for remembrance each and every day.
After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.
After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.
Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.
Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.
KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.
KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.
Natalie Phelps-Finnie became the first female representative for Illinois 118th district six months ago and is gearing up for elections in November.
Natalie Phelps-Finnie became the first female representative for Illinois 118th district six months ago and is gearing up for elections in November.
Snow lovers could get a little surprise this morning. Laura Wibbenmeyer says rain will likely mix with snow at times through the day today.
Snow lovers could get a little surprise this morning. Laura Wibbenmeyer says rain will likely mix with snow at times through the day today.
Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.
Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.
Memphis Police Department said it has foiled one woman's plan to have her soon-to-be husband murdered,
Memphis Police Department said it has foiled one woman's plan to have her soon-to-be husband murdered,