To: Jeremy Newell, Jackson

Hi Jeremy,

How have you been? I assume things are still pretty hectic there on base. There isn't a day that goes by that your Mom and I aren't wondering and worrying if and when you will be shipped out to help protect this great nation. There is so much more to be concerned about now, with everything that's been going on with our own country. It has really put many things in perspective like our time together as a family and not wasting a minute of it.

Your mom and I are going through some old pictures of you and your brother the other day. So many memories of you as a child growing up came to mind like every Christmas when you would come running down the hall to see if Santa had been there yet. Do you remember how you used to love to bowl, play baseball and run track? Well, the track really came in handy didn't it?

No matter what you were doing you were always strong-willed and persistent. It's really hard to picture you as a grown man now let alone a Corporal in the Marine Corp. You are so precious to your Mom and I, and the Marine Corp should consider themselves lucky to get someone like you. When you walk out in your Dress Blues your Mom and I could just burst with pride, when we see what you have become.

The Holiday season is here now and your Mom and I wonder if we will get to see you this year. Our time is so limited, so we look forward to every second. Hope to see you soon. Take care, and always remember that God is right there with you at all times.

We love you very much,

Dad