Thebes, IL

Bubba Needs a New Home

By: Holly Brantley

THEBES, IL --For military families, one of the hardest thigns is leaving behind friends and family. But, imagine going away and never knowing what happened to them.

For the Styer family of Thebes, that friend is Bubba. bubba is a young Aussie and Lab mix. To the family, he's more than a dog. He's a protector and a playmate.

Sgt. Rod Styer just re-enlisted for a second term in the military. The family isn't sure exactly where they'll end up. But, chances are they are headed to Germany. And, that means Bubba will have to stay behind.

Dad is already preparing to leave and the Styer's are about to close on their house. So, time is running out to find a good home for this active fun loving dog.

"He's my best buddy," said 9-year old Cameron Styer. "He's fun to play with."

The Styer's say Bubba is super smart and easy to train. He needs a place with a big yard, and lots of space to run!

They think he might be a good farm dog, or hunting dog.

If you are interested in adopting Bubba, email the Styer's for more information.

rodneystyer@sbcglobal.net

  WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

  5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

