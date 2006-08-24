Repair Hole in Heart Without Open Heart Surgery - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Repair Hole in Heart Without Open Heart Surgery

Repair Hole in Heart Without Open Heart Surgery
By: Tiffany Sisson

Cape Girardeau, MO - At 70- years- old, Jeanette Bollinger is getting rid of something she's had nearly her entire life. "Possibly, I may have been born with it," Bollinger.

Jeanette has a hole in her heart, "When they tell you, you have a hole in your heart, you kind of think is this gonna be really, really bad."

Had doctors delivered this news a few years earlier, her outlook could have been different. "It kind of makes me feel like the good Lord was watching over me, and we didn't discover this earlier and now we can do this the simple way, " explained Bollinger.

Dr. David Law is a cardiologist, "In the old days, the only way to fix that was with surgery, actually open up the heart, put a stitch in there and close that."

Jeanette has already had four other surgeries. Her doctors didn't think she would be strong enough to survive an open heart procedure. Dr. Law turned to cardioSEAL. "We deploy a special device that closes the hole and we do that under x-rays and ultrasound to make sure we're in the right place, said Law.

Jeanette's hole is about a 1/2 inch in diameter, It causes the blood to not flow properly, spilling into the lungs, causing a shortness of breath and possibly a stroke. In a nearly hour long procedure, Law guides a catheter from a major vein in the groin to her heart. Once there, the cardioSEAL is folded into a special catheter. It looks like two tiny fabric umbrellas about the size of a quarter. The implant is released from the catheter, the umbrellas spring towards the hole, closing it off. "This is a lot better option for people as far as getting back into their normal activities within the same day," said Law.

Over time the tissue grows into the implant fabric, becoming part of the heart. It's intended to stay there forever.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

Powered by Frankly