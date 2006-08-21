Truancy enforcement begins now
By: Arnold Wyrick
Keeping kids in school is something school administrators say must start at an early age.
"I think what's really key for a truancy program to be most effective, we need to get the student usually by 12 years of age, or earlier. Because once they get in their teenage years the problem has matured. And it's difficult to turn that behavior of truancy around," says Robert Koehn Regional Superintendent of Schools for Jackson and Perry Counties.
Now a new law in Illinois allows municipalities and county leaders to draft their own truancy ordinances to crack down on kids and their parents.
"It's a parents responsibility to make sure their student is at school. And we look at the parent, we want to partner with the parent. It's a hearing to find out what are the problems going on in that students life that is causing them to be absent from school," Superintendent Koehn said.
The truancy problem can also effects things in the classroom, and the educational process as a whole.
"I just hate it when I see an empty desk in my classroom. Because I feel for the kid. It's really hard to make up when you've taught a lesson for a whole hour, they can't just make that up. You know you don't have the time to really go back and teach them what they've missed," says Gina Balch 7th Grade Teacher at Murphysboro Middle School.
The consequences for truancy can cost both the parent and child. Parents can be fined from $5 to $100 for each day they allow their child to miss school. Students can be made to perform community service, like cleaning up city parks and streets. And in some cases they can lose their driving privileges.
School leaders aren't giving up on their efforts to keep kids in school. Because if they give up, there can be problems later on in life for that student.
"Things like unemployment, prison terms that type of things. Truancy is connected to a lot of problems in adult life later on," Koehn said.
Phone lines are down at the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office.
Phone lines are down at the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office.
Campbell Volunteer Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire on Highway 53.
Campbell Volunteer Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire on Highway 53.
Tax experts are busy as the deadline approaches on Tuesday, April 17.
Tax experts are busy as the deadline approaches on Tuesday, April 17.
Let's turn back the clock and check out the music scene from 1963. Fifty-five years ago, these were the songs DJ's were spinning on AM Radio.
Let's turn back the clock and check out the music scene from 1963. Fifty-five years ago, these were the songs DJ's were spinning on AM Radio.
Get back into the swing of things with the Rend Lake College Market Place Golf Outlet as they host their Super Demo Day from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, April 21.
Get back into the swing of things with the Rend Lake College Market Place Golf Outlet as they host their Super Demo Day from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, April 21.
A family spokesman says former first lady Barbara Bush is in "failing health" and won't seek additional medical treatment.
A family spokesman says former first lady Barbara Bush is in "failing health" and won't seek additional medical treatment.
A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.
A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.
The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.
The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.
The death of a man in a small Alaska town has forced into the open decades-old allegations of sexual abuse against a former school superintendent.
The death of a man in a small Alaska town has forced into the open decades-old allegations of sexual abuse against a former school superintendent.
R. Lee Ermey, an American actor and voice actor, passed away on Sunday at the age of 74, according to his longtime manager, Bill Rogin.
R. Lee Ermey, an American actor and voice actor, passed away on Sunday at the age of 74, according to his longtime manager, Bill Rogin.