To: Jim Sievers, Jackson

Dear Jim,

I know it has been a while since we have seen each other, but you have been in our thoughts and in our prayers every minute of everyday. I still find it hard to believe that you are in the army, you have grown up so fast. It feels like it was just yesterday that our world revolved around your soccer, basketball and baseball games, now our world revolves around you defending our country. That is so hard for me to believe!! All your life you were always ready for a challenge and I believe you have now met your greatest challenge ever. You have always had the faith and courage to conquer whatever may come your way. I know you told me that enlisting in the army was the hardest decision you have ever made, but that you are proud that you did it. We have always been very proud of you, but we are proud of you more now than ever and stand behind you in whatever you may do. Your accomplishments and successes in the army have been remarkable, proving to us your commitment to your decision and what a fine man you have grown into.

We have always considered ourselves very lucky for you to be our son, and the army should consider themselves very lucky for you to be their soldier.

Remember to always keep God in your heart and in your prayers and you will never stand alone.

We miss you and love you with all our heart.

Mom, Dad & Travis