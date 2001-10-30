To: David Markham, Sikeston

Dear Dave,

I hope that you are doing well. We are all doing fine. Everyone misses you and can't wait for you to come home. Spencer is so proud to tell everyone that his Paw-Paw is at war and that he knows that the reason that you were called away was because you are the best. I believe he is right-you have always tried hard to be the best at anything you do and you've always succeeded. You've been a wonderful father and you are an outstanding Paw-Paw. Sometimes it's difficult to see the light at the end of the tunnel, but I know that with your optimism that you can see the sun behind this dark cloud. I know that you hated to leave, but we are so proud of your courage to serve your country in this time of need.

According to the news we are having success in Afghanistan, which hopefully will lead to your quick return. No matter how soon it will never be soon enough. Justice is making good grades, Spencer can write his name by himself and Molly has learned some new songs to teach you. We had a big storm this week with strong winds that tore the fence down in your backyard. Mom called Lt. McNeil and Kyle and Greg put up a new fence the next day. Everyone in your zone is being really helpful and supportive while you are away. People always say that it's times like this that you really know who your friends are.

Please know that we are thinking of you all of the time. Everyone wants me to tell you "hi" and that you are in their prayers. We love you and we'll see you soon.

Love,

Stephanie