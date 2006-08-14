Youth coach now faces seven charges of child porn - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Murphysboro, IL

Youth coach now faces seven charges of child porn

By: Ryan Tate

Murphysboro, IL - Jason Graff of Murphysboro faced a judge Monday, and learned prosecutors charge him with nine counts, stemming from an arrest Friday.

Murphysboro Police arrested Graff and allegedly found child pornography on his computer.  Graff is charged with seven counts of Possessing Child Porn, one count of Soliciting a Child, and one count of having a gun without proper identification.  Graff sits in jail on one million dollars bond.

This story continues to send ripples through the youth sports world in Jackson County, as Graff spent time coaching or helping many youth teams.

"I was completely shocked," Lance Russell said. Russell is the Director of the Murphysboro Park District. "I've spent Monday trying to figure out how better to protect the kids and the Park District in the future."

Russell says Graff served as an assistant coach for a 5-8 year old boys and girls basketball team this spring. 

Russell says he will look into doing background checks for some of the coaches in the future, if it is cost effective.

Graff served as a soccer coach with the Carbondale Soccer Inc. President Scott Ollar says Graff, and the more than 60 coaches involved with C.S.I. submit information  the group uses to do background checks.

Ollar says Graff passed his background check.

