Rogue riders vandalize golf course

Sikeston, MO

By: CJ Cassidy

Sikeston, MO - Many folks in the Heartland look forward to the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo every year.

But now, some neighbors have concerns, after someone, or a group of people vandalized a golf course.

According to the manager of the golf course, that adds up to about $2,500 in damages.

Kenny Bramlett says this isn't the first year he's had to clean up after the rodeo moves on, but this time around, he's pretty "teed-off."

"I hate to say someone meant to do it, but they weren't just passing through," Bramlett says.

The deep gashes on the putting green stand out clearly at the Bootheel Golf Course, and Bramlett believes at least two riders left their marks here.

"These people rode in circles, and really tore it up," he says.

It's the second time in a week, Bramlett's noticed the work of vandals, and that has many golfers shocked.

"It's someone's property. It's mistreatment. They wouldn't want that on their house or front lawn," Golfer Rachael Ketterman says.

The golf course sits next to the rodeo grounds, and Bramlett has no doubt where the rogue riders came from.

"The rodeo does a lot of good things for the community and it's sad that one or two more people make it look bad for all the rest of us," he says.

"When we get 11,000 people in here, with 500 or so bringing horses to ride around you don't know who necessarily gets off our property," Ron Payne says.

He's President of the Jaycee Board of Directors who sponsors the rodeo each year.

"We're here to give away proceeds to help local charities. That's what we do. We don't want to do anything to ever harm this community or any of its businesses,' he adds.

Representatives from the golf club and Jaycees agree they want to continue working together as they have in the past.

Next year both parties plan on adding extra security measures to make sure they catch the vandals if they strike again.

