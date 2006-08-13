Youth coach arrested on child porn charges

By: Carly O'Keefe

MURPHYSBORO, IL -- A Murphysboro man who coached several youth sports teams in the Carbondale, Murphysboro area was arrested on charges of possessing child pornography Friday.

The arrest was made at the home of 35-year-old Jason P. Graff, more commonly known as "Jay" Graff. Murphysboro Police say they were contacted by the Internet Child Protection Unit out of the New Waterford, Ohio Police Department.

Allegedly Graff contacted and sent images to what he believed to be a juvenile online. As it turns out, he was corresponding with a police officer posing as a juvenile. Graff was arrested Friday night and incarcerated in the Jackson County Jail. His bond was set at $1 million Sunday morning by Judge William Schwartz.

While Graff remains in jail, the reason for his arrest may worry dozens of softball, basketball and soccer moms and dads. Graff coached numerous girls youth sports teams in the Carbondale, Murphysboro area.

Graff was a coach for third, fourth, fifth, and sixth grade girls' soccer for Carbondale Soccer Incorporated. He was also a board member for the Goblin Soccer Club of Carbondale, which is part of the Southern Illinois United Soccer Association. Graff also coached girls softball through the Murphysboro Baseball Incorporated League, and girls basketball through the Murphysboro Park District.

Goblin Soccer Club President John Bowen did respond to an e-mail sent by KFVS Saturday evening.

"I don't know what you are talking about. If Jay Graff was arrested I do not know about it. Sorry that I can not help you," said Bowen in the e-mail.

According to his ex-wife Amanda Graff, Graff had custody of their two daughters ages 9 and 11 at the time of his arrest.