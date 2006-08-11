Three injured when trains collide in Calvert City - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Calvert City, KY

Calvert City, KY - A train collision in western Kentucky keeps emergency crews busy Thursday morning.

Around seven, Marshall County dispatchers at the sheriff's department got a call for help from Calvert City.

That's where a train traveling west on the Paducah and Louisville railway smashed into another train parked on the track.

Three people were injured in the crash.

Two were treated and released from local hospitals. Another is in Evansville in serious condition.

Both trains were carrying coal.

The tracks are now back open, but railroad crews are still cleaning up this mess.

