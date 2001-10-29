To: Joey and Alisa Seiler, Sikeston

Dearest Son:

I hope that this message finds you and Ali safe and healthy. The events these past few weeks place you in my thoughts daily.

Joey, there are so many things in your life that I remember with pride; from the day you were born to your wedding day, watching you and Ali standing there on the parade grounds in your dress blues becoming man and wife. But if I had to pick, I think the proudest was the day you signed your enlistment papers. I stood there fighting back the tears as I watched you sign your name to the piece of paper that would take you far away from me, yet it was pride that consumed me.

I will never forget your call on September 12th when you said "Mom, When I'm called I will consider it an honor do whatever I can for my country." Fear ripped at my heart, my emotions ran wild, but again it was pride that won out.

Son, I just want you to know that even though I worry, I could not be prouder of you and Ali and what you do for our country. I will continue to pray to God that he will keep both of you safe.

Take care and remember your family loves and misses you both very much.

Mom