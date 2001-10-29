To: Kenny Westbrook, Jackson

Dear Kenny,

All of us here at home want to let you know that we love and miss you very much and that we're praying for your health and safe return. We are all so proud of you and your mates and the job you're doing for our country. It seems like only yesterday that you were born and since then you have brought so much joy into each and every one of our lives.

Your nieces are both very proud of you, even though they struggle to understand why you are gone and so far away. The other day Ashley showed your Navy picture to one of her friends as she explained that you are her Uncle Kenny and you're off fighting the war on a ship.

While it's especially hard for all of us during this holiday season when we're used to being together, we hold on to the thought of you and know in our hearts that you'll be home very soon. May god bless and protect you through out this war and bring you home safely.

Mom, Thomas, Sean, Sherry, Ashley, Josh and Olivia