UPDATE: The Father, Badly Burned in Deadly House Fire, Speaks to Tiffany Sisson - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Steele, MO

UPDATE: The Father, Badly Burned in Deadly House Fire, Speaks to Tiffany Sisson

UPDATE: The father, badly burned in Deadly House Fire, Speaks Out

Steele, MO - Five children are dead and three adults injured from a house fire in the Missouri Bootheel town of Steele early Thursday morning.

Police Chief Michael Tomlinson says the children ranged in age from one to seven.

They were in an upstairs bedroom when the fire broke out about 4:15 a.m.

Tomlinson says 18 people were asleep in the house when the children's grandmother awoke and began screaming for everyone to get out.

He says there were no smoke detectors in the house. Investigators are looking for the cause of the blaze.

The victims are identified as Antonio Amerson, 7; Jerome Finley Jr., 5; Destiny Kinnon, 3; Malik Marquan Amerson, 2; and Shayla Adrianna Amerson, 21 months.

Tomlinson identified those in the house as two grandparents, two daughters, 12 grandchildren, the father of three of the children, and a family friend.

A fund to assist the family has been set up at the following bank:

Bank Star of the Bootheel
100 S Walnut St
Steele, MO
(573) 695-4441

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly