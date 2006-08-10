UPDATE: The Father, Badly Burned in Deadly House Fire, Speaks to Tiffany Sisson

UPDATE: The father, badly burned in Deadly House Fire, Speaks Out



Steele, MO - Five children are dead and three adults injured from a house fire in the Missouri Bootheel town of Steele early Thursday morning.

Police Chief Michael Tomlinson says the children ranged in age from one to seven.

They were in an upstairs bedroom when the fire broke out about 4:15 a.m.

Tomlinson says 18 people were asleep in the house when the children's grandmother awoke and began screaming for everyone to get out.

He says there were no smoke detectors in the house. Investigators are looking for the cause of the blaze.

The victims are identified as Antonio Amerson, 7; Jerome Finley Jr., 5; Destiny Kinnon, 3; Malik Marquan Amerson, 2; and Shayla Adrianna Amerson, 21 months.

Tomlinson identified those in the house as two grandparents, two daughters, 12 grandchildren, the father of three of the children, and a family friend.

A fund to assist the family has been set up at the following bank: