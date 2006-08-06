Tax free shopping

By: Holly Brantley

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO --Shoppers in Missouri and Tennessee enjoyed a weekend of tax free shopping.

Some counties and towns decided to wave the sales tax on certain items just in time for back to school shopping.

For the Hoch family it's an excuse to shop and an excuse to spend quality time together.

"It's always nice to spend time with the girls," said Lisa Hoch, as she shopped with her three daughters. "We pretty much have all books and supplies, so now we're getting clothes and shoes."