Plaza Tire Service offers a wide variety of automotive products and services, including tires. Plaza Tire Service is also the home of The Forever Tire, a product that can prevent drivers from ever purchasing tires again. Currently there are 40 locations in four states.

The Forever Tire

The Forever Tire is exclusively sold by Plaza Tire Service. Plaza Tire Service will replace a Forever Tire FREE as many time as needed for as long as the original purchaser owns the car on which the tires were installed. Should the Forever Tire become unserviceable due to improper wear down to 3/32" or less, road hazards, or material defects, Plaza Tire Service will replace it for FREE and maintain the FREE replacement warranty.

Services Included With The Forever Tire

FREE alignment check at time of purchase!

FREE balancing every 6,000 miles!

FREE rotations every 6,000 miles!

FREE valve stem replacements!

FREE mounting!

Tire Protection Plan

For only $7.50 per tire, the Tire Protection Plan can be purchased along with a new set of tires. The Tire Protection Plan guarantees that Plaza Tire Service will replace and mount any tire that failed due to road hazards or material defects during the first 75% of the tire's tread life. Tires will also be repaired free of charge during the same period and 24-hour roadside assistance for flat tires is included. Tire Protection Plans for performance or recreational vehicles will cost $9.50 per tire and services may vary.

Services Provided Every 5,000 Miles With The Tire Protection Plan

FREE rotation

FREE air pressure adjustment

FREE visual front alignment check

FREE 7-point safety inspections

Other Services

Plaza Tire Service offers other services in addition to tire sales and installation.