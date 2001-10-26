To: Ben Hubbard--Sikeston

Dear Ben,

It seems like only yesterday you were a baby. Now look at you a United States Marine. In this time of war and uncertainty I wanted to let you know how very proud and supportive I am of you. I'm thankful to have you in my life, son. I pray every day for you to be safe and well. I miss you and love you very much. All your family and friends here at home says "hello."

Take care and God Bless You!

Love,

Mom