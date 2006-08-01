Marion to get Frontier League baseball team - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Marion, IL

Marion to get Frontier League baseball team

By: Ryan Tate & Todd Richards

Marion, IL - It is official, Marion finally got it's baseball team.

After more than a year and a half of proposals, plans, and politics, a Frontier League team will play in Marion next year.

The plans became official Tuesday, as Marion will be home of the eleventh Frontier League team.

The Frontier League teams are not affiliated with any Major League Baseball squads, and the level of play is equivalent to lower levels of Minor League baseball.

The plans for baseball in Marion became official in early 2005, when Alton, Illinois, lawyer John Simmons showed interest in bringing a minor league baseball to town.  After a three million dollar grant from the state of Illinois, and a tax increase in Marion, construction began on the new stadium, which will be located near Interstate 57.

Wednesday, Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich, along with team and city leaders, are expected to make the announcement official.   

