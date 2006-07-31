Lone Oak bank robber wanted in connection with ten other robberies

By: Erica Byfield

Lone Oak, KY - Detectives need your help solving a string of bank robberies.

In the past month we've told you about three robberies along Lone Oak Road in McCracken County, two at First National Bank and most recently Monday's heist at Regions Bank.

Detective Captain Jim Smith said its one thing to investigate a bank robbery and other to have three pending at once, "we can't be everywhere at once, I wish we could be but we can't so that's why were asking the public to help us."

When a teller at Regions Bank described a 6 foot black male in Monday's hold up, Smith started to wonder, could it be the same man who got away from First National Bank in Lone Oak?

"It's more than likely the same person, the physical descriptions are all most identical," said Smith.

The way the suspect acted also caught the attention of the Smith.

The man walked in, slipped the teller a note demanded money and implied he had a gun.

"Some of the actions this individual displays during his robberies are very similar," added Smith.

So, similar Heartland News' learned this could be the same man whose robbed 11 banks in the region, ten in Kentucky and one in New Albany, Indiana.

"It would be a big break if someone could give us some information that would help us know where this individual is," said Smith.

Troopers with Kentucky State Police assisted with the investigation and used a dog to trace the suspect.

Smith says although the canine lost the scent, he's sure if the whole heartlands looking for this man, they'll track him down.

Detectives say the Lone Oak banks may have been targeted because of their location close to the interstate.

The suspected described in all eleven robberies is a black male, 6 foot, about 200 pounds and often dressed in sport wear.