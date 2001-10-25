To: Doug Grojean--Sikeston

Dear Doug,

Everyone in the family says hello! Your dad and I, your sisters, brother and all your relatives wish you safety and peace. We want you to know we are proud of you. We appreciate all the hard work and training you went through to serve and protect the people of our country.

We miss you terribly and pray for a speedy and safe return to your waiting family. Our pictures and memories of you make you present to us. We recall the wonderful time we have had together as you have grown from a sweet adorable baby to a handsome young man and well trained Marine. It can't be any easier for you to be away from us than it is for us to have you gone.

We Love You,

Mom, Dad, and the rest of the family