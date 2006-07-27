Issues with Zabasearch
By CJ Cassidy
We live in a world where crooks no longer need to physically harm you to do lasting damage. Today, many of us live in fear of becoming a victim of identity theft.
Now, a new computer tool may help speed up that process. Zabasearch is a search engine that allows you to find people free of charge.
However, unlike a regular online directory, it gives out a lot more information about you than you might think making many feel like they're overexposed.
Jeanne Holley recently found out how much she could learn about herself, by logging on to Zabasearch. "It gives your date of birth, and every place you've ever lived.If someone wanted to kill me they'd sure be able to find me very easily and that's scary," Holley says.
The site also lists some unlisted phone numbers, and for a fee provides all kinds of background information. "It tells you who my neighbors are, and what property value of my home is," Holley says.
She's not the only one who's shocked. "That's my date of birth and they have information about my brothers too," Jakub Piwonski says, hardly able to look away from all the information about himself when we asked him to log on to Zabasearch.
"I'm a foreigner so I didn't think it would be there but there it is," he says. "I just don't know how they got my information," Moriko Suzuki says.
Creators of the search engine say they look through phone listings, court and property records and subscriptions. Experts say some credit card companies and banks will also give out information unless you ask them not to.
"The best way to protect yourself is don't provide any information about yourself," Lt. David James with the Cape girardeau County Sheriff's Department says. "It feels like I'm being raped, emotionally raped," she says. Ironically, getting through to folks at Zabasearch is not easy.
You have to snail mail them to get your name and information taken off the list.
kfvs12.com Extended Web Coverage
| How To Remove Your Name From ZabaSearch
The following is the fastest way to create, edit or delete your records in ZabaSearch. ZabaTools allow you to take control of the information available about you or to manage how you allow others to communicate with you. You can create, edit, delete your record or add a ZabaLink all for free.
Why create a record? If you don't exist in ZabaSearch and would like to be included.
Why edit a record? If you are in ZabaSearch, but would like to update your information. Or, add your e-mail address or your web site URL to your record.
Why delete a record?** If you want to remove your address and/or telephone number
Add a free ZabaLink! Instead of deleting a record, consider replacing your address and/or telephone number with a ZabaLink*.
**If someone finds and clicks your ZabaLink (placed where your address or telephone number was), they will come to an e-mail form that will allow them to send a message to you without knowing your e-mail address, where you are, or if you ever even received the message. You can either respond, ignore, or send back a non-delivery notice. ZabaLinks empower you to control how people can communicate with you on the Internet. You can be found, only if you want to be on a person by person basis. And,
ZabaLinks are free!
In order to create, edit, delete your record and/or to add a ZabaLink, all for free, you must make that request in writing and mail it to:
ZabaTools
2828 Cochran St., #397
Simi Valley, CA 93065.
Receiving requests by mail allows us to verify and process requests quickly. Records created, edited and ZabaLinks added may take up to several weeks to appear in ZabaSearch. Records requested to be deleted are typically processed the next business day after receiving the request. You will be notified by e-mail when you request enters our system and then once more when the requested records have been adjusted. Please specify if you want to create, edit, delete a record and/or add a free ZabaLink, e-mail address or url to your record. If you add a free ZabaLink, please include the e-mail address where you would like messages blindly forwarded to from your ZabaLink.
In order to fill your request your letter must contain the following information to insure we create, edit or delete the correct records. After you confirm by e-mail that we processed your request, your letter and the information you provided in it will be shredded. You will have created a record for yourself just as you like it and will be eventually given online tools to adjust your information as you like live in ZabaSearch 24/7.
1. E-mail address
2. Full name including middle initial
3. Address of the record you wish to create, edit or delete
4. Phone number you wish to have removed
5. Year of birth.
6. Specify if you are requesting to create, edit or delete a record or if you want to add a ZabaLink or URL to your record.
7. Sign and date your request