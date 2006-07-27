Issues with Zabasearch

The following is the fastest way to create, edit or delete your records in ZabaSearch. ZabaTools allow you to take control of the information available about you or to manage how you allow others to communicate with you. You can create, edit, delete your record or add a ZabaLink all for free.



Why create a record? If you don't exist in ZabaSearch and would like to be included.



Why edit a record? If you are in ZabaSearch, but would like to update your information. Or, add your e-mail address or your web site URL to your record.



Why delete a record?** If you want to remove your address and/or telephone number



Add a free ZabaLink! Instead of deleting a record, consider replacing your address and/or telephone number with a ZabaLink*.



**If someone finds and clicks your ZabaLink (placed where your address or telephone number was), they will come to an e-mail form that will allow them to send a message to you without knowing your e-mail address, where you are, or if you ever even received the message. You can either respond, ignore, or send back a non-delivery notice. ZabaLinks empower you to control how people can communicate with you on the Internet. You can be found, only if you want to be on a person by person basis. And,

ZabaLinks are free!



In order to create, edit, delete your record and/or to add a ZabaLink, all for free, you must make that request in writing and mail it to:



ZabaTools

2828 Cochran St., #397

Simi Valley, CA 93065. Receiving requests by mail allows us to verify and process requests quickly. Records created, edited and ZabaLinks added may take up to several weeks to appear in ZabaSearch. Records requested to be deleted are typically processed the next business day after receiving the request. You will be notified by e-mail when you request enters our system and then once more when the requested records have been adjusted. Please specify if you want to create, edit, delete a record and/or add a free ZabaLink, e-mail address or url to your record. If you add a free ZabaLink, please include the e-mail address where you would like messages blindly forwarded to from your ZabaLink.



In order to fill your request your letter must contain the following information to insure we create, edit or delete the correct records. After you confirm by e-mail that we processed your request, your letter and the information you provided in it will be shredded. You will have created a record for yourself just as you like it and will be eventually given online tools to adjust your information as you like live in ZabaSearch 24/7.



1. E-mail address

2. Full name including middle initial

3. Address of the record you wish to create, edit or delete

4. Phone number you wish to have removed

5. Year of birth.

6. Specify if you are requesting to create, edit or delete a record or if you want to add a ZabaLink or URL to your record.

7. Sign and date your request