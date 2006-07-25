Maytag Neptune Washer & Dryer - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Maytag Neptune Washer & Dryer

Discover the benefits of using a Neptune front loading washer and dryer!  Also, for a limited time recieve $100 cash back on eligible Maytag Neptune Washers!! 

The washer features:

  • XXL capacity (3.81 cu. ft)
  • 1110-rpm maximum spin speed
  • up to 12-hour delay wash
  • AutoTemp internal water heater
  • 5 water temperature combinations
  • Prewash cycle
  • Colors cycle
  • Extended spin
  • Adjustable End-of-cycle chime
  • QuietSeries 300 sound package

The dryer features:

  • New design with front-panel electronic controls and time-remaining indicator
  • GentleBreeze drying system
  • In-Sync Cycles - no waiting between loads
  • Wrinkle release and air fluff cycles: wrinkle prevent
  • Delicates and ultra care/extra-low temperature settings
  • Adjustable degree of dryness
  • Drum light
  • IntelliDry sensor

Brand: Maytag

Style Name: Neptune

Sale Price:
Washer - $1099
Dryer - $799

 

