Maytag Neptune Washer & Dryer

Discover the benefits of using a Neptune front loading washer and dryer! Also, for a limited time recieve $100 cash back on eligible Maytag Neptune Washers!!
The washer features:
The dryer features:
Brand: Maytag
Style Name: Neptune
Sale Price:
Washer - $1099
Dryer - $799
310 Broadway
Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
(573) 335-1212
publicfile@kfvs12.com
(573) 335-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.