Demilune / Accent Chest

Express your style while adding storage and display space!  This Demilune by Peters-Revington Furniture is individually crafted and hand decorated.  This is a wonderful statement piece that can be placed in many different areas of the home.

Brand:  Peters-Revington Furniture

Style Number:  112-01

Dimensions: 39" x 23" x 36" H

Sale Price:  $399

Free Delivery within our trade area

