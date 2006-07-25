This leather Flexsteel home theatre seating group is available in multiple colors. Custom ordering is available.
Brand: Flexsteel
Style Name & Number: Oslo; 3344
Dimensions: 88" wide; 40" deep
Retail Price: $2419
Sale Price: $1949
Free Delivery within trade area
310 Broadway
Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
(573) 335-1212
publicfile@kfvs12.com
(573) 335-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.