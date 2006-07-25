Seven Seas Entertainment Center

This unique entertainment center/ Armoire from Hooker Furniture features leather squares on the door panels and drawers! It can accomodate up to a 36" television and has wrap around doors.
Brand: Seven Seas by Hooker Furniture
Style number: 335-55-424
Dimensions: 47 3/4" wide x 24 1/8" deep x 80" high
Sale Price: $1189
Free Delivery within our trade area
310 Broadway
Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
(573) 335-1212
publicfile@kfvs12.com
(573) 335-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.