"The Harvey" Rocker Recliner by La-Z-Boy

This La-Z-Boy Rocker Recliner features stain resistant microfiber, channel-stitching, chaise recliner style and has no gap between the seat.
Brand Name: La-Z-Boy
Style Name & Number: "The Harvey"; 10-589
Dimensions: 42" high, 41" wide, 41" deep
Sale Price: $479
