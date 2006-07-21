Kingsway Furniture - Wood Furniture

This roll top computer desk features solid oak construction and comes computer ready with power supplies. It is furnished on all sides with hidden areas for computer cords and excellent storage space.

Manufacturer: Winners Only; http://www.winnersonly.com/

Dimensions: 62" wide; 55" high; 29" deep

Style number: H162-C

Sale Price: $1669

This unique entertainment center/ Armoire from Hooker Furniture features leather squares on the door panels and drawers! It can accomodate up to a 36" television and has wrap around doors.

Brand: Seven Seas by Hooker Furniture

Style number: 335-55-424

Dimensions: 47 3/4" wide x 24 1/8" deep x 80" high

Sale Price: $1189

Express your style while adding storage and display space! This Demilune by Peters-Revington Furniture is individually crafted and hand decorated. This is a wonderful statement piece that can be placed in many different areas of the home.

Brand: Peters-Revington Furniture

Style Number: 112-01

Dimensions: 39" x 23" x 36" H