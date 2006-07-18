Cairo councilman says budget doesn't add up - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cairo, IL

Cairo councilman says budget doesn't add up

Cairo councilman says budget doesn't add up
By: Ryan Tate

Cairo, IL - Department heads involved in the city of Cairo submitted their budgets for approval Tuesday, but some council members believe the numbers do not add up.

According to Councilman Joey Thurston, the proposed budget is $600,000 more than the revenue the city brings in.  Thurston says the council will trim some of the budgets.

"We'll have a revised budget. And we'll have it passed," Thurston said. "The next question will be will he [Farris] abide by it."

Mayor Farris said in a fax sent out shortly after the meeting, "I have been a scapegoat for criticism pertaining to all the spending within the city of Cairo during my entire administration."

Mayor Farris and City Attorney Patrick Cox says an appropriations ordinance is necessary by state law, despite not passing one the last three years.

Thurston says he suspects an appropriations ordinance will be passed at the next council meeting next week.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly