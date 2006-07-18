SIU student thinks of family in Beirut

By: Carly O'Keefe

Carbondale, IL - Ali Srour's mind hasn't been on his SIU PhD work for the past week. Srour is from Lebanon. His family lives near Beirut. He'd planned to return home last Friday. His plane was cancelled however due to ongoing rocket and missile attacks between Israel and Hezbollah.

"What I'm feeling," said Srour, "I'm angry, I'm frustrated, I'm afraid, and I can't sleep, I can't eat, I'm like this every day."

As Srour waits in Carbondale, his home and family are under attack.

"In my neighborhood, at least 15 buildings have collapsed. At least 15 buildings, I'm not sure if my house is still there or not, I'm not sure," said Srour.

Srour's trip home was centered around his engagement party set for July 23. What seemed certain a month ago is now up in the air. Every day Srour says he fears the worst. He hasn't been able to reach his fiancé by phone in days.

"I don't know if I'm going to see her one more time or not, if she's still alive or not. I don't know," said Srour.

Srour also worries about his family. His mother, father and 16-year-old sister, living just south of Beirut. Srour remembers a previous attack on Lebanon when he was there to comfort his sister.

"When my sister heard the air strike, she started trembling," said Srour. "I would go and hug her. Now she's alone. She doesn't have anyone to hold her."

Now all Srour can do is wait. Wait for news that his family has made it through, and wait until he can find a way back to them.