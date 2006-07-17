Dramatic chase ends in dramatic crash

By: Wes Wallace

Scott County, MO - A dramatic chase in Scott County sends three people to the hospital, including a police officer.

None of their injuries are life threatening, but the Minnesota man and woman will face serious charges once they're out of the hospital.

It started in the Good Humor-Breyers parking lot and ended a few miles north of Sikeston on Highway 61.

With a truck flipped on it's side, and its parts scattered around. It's hard to imagine it's the result of a simple traffic stop.

Investigators say a Miner police officer pulled a gray Chevy truck. After running the plates, he discovered it was stolen Monday morning in Minnesota. Eric Swanson, 37-yeas-old, took off with his passenger, 25-year old Crystal Victorian.

"It's the best thing I seen in my life," says Trey Riley, who was at work and watched as the chase whizzed past, "You can see his tracks coming down and back up, and he flew over the railroad tracks."

By this time officers from Miner, Sikeston DPS, and Scott County deputies were in hot pursuit. Somehow the truck flipped over and kept going, and eventually rammed a police cruiser with Scott County Deputy Dane Stausing inside.

After hitting Stausing's car, Eric Swanson veered off the road an into utility pole, splitting it in two. The truck and it's two passengers came to rest a bean field and had to be cut out before being airlifted to a Cape Girardeau hospital.