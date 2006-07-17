Homicide suspected after Ledbetter woman found dead in her home

By: Ryan Tate

Ledbetter, KY - Kentucky State Police investigators and Livingston County Sheriff's deputies found the body of 61-year-old Margaret Anderson Monday afternoon inside her Ledbetter home.

There is no word yet what caused her death, and investigators have no suspects at this time.

Investigators discovered Anderson's body around 1:00 pm Monday. They consider her death suspicious after finding evidence someone entered her home and killed her.

Heartland News talked with some of Anderson's neighbors Monday. Many were surprised and shocked by what happened. One woman was on her way to pick up some plants from Anderson, and did not know she was dead.