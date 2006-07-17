Identity theft victim still fighting to return to normal - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Identity theft victim still fighting to return to normal

Sharon Denise Hill Sharon Denise Hill
Sharon Hill-Clark Sharon Hill-Clark

Identity theft victim still fighting to return to normal
By: CJ Cassidy

One Southeast Missouri woman found out the hard way how easy is it to become a victim of identity theft, and is still struggling to get her life back on track.

"We're not sure how the woman got her hands on the victim's information, but the fact that they both shared the same name apparently made the whole process a lot easier.

The victim is 48-year-old Sharon Denise Hill. Sharon Hill-Clark, 32-years-old, is convicted of stealing her identity.

"She doesn't look anything like I do.She's very young, very attractive, very well dressed. I was surprised she would do something like that," Sharon Denise says.

"I'm not Sharon Hill," Hill-Clark said as she brushed passed out cameras, but she pleaded guilty in court.

Still, her victim says it could be months before she clears her name., and puts the paperwork away.

"It starts with all the creditors calling you. You have no clue you've got charges there and that was going on for nine months now," she says.

Sharon Denise has records of credit cards opened in her name, at stores like JC Penney, Famous Barr, and Victoria's Secret. Charges add up to more than $25,000.

Now Sharon Denise hopes she never stumbles across anyone like Sharon Hill-Clark again. She's just ready to take her own identity back into her own hands.

"Every time you turn around, they're wanting your social security number for ID. It's so easy to get anymore, you can't blame anyone unless you stop putting it on documents," Sharon Denise says.

Sharon Hill Clark was sentenced today to five years probation and 20 days in the county jail.

She also has to pay restitution to all the businesses where she opened credit cards.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly