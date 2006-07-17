Identity theft victim still fighting to return to normal

By: CJ Cassidy

One Southeast Missouri woman found out the hard way how easy is it to become a victim of identity theft, and is still struggling to get her life back on track.

"We're not sure how the woman got her hands on the victim's information, but the fact that they both shared the same name apparently made the whole process a lot easier.

The victim is 48-year-old Sharon Denise Hill. Sharon Hill-Clark, 32-years-old, is convicted of stealing her identity.

"She doesn't look anything like I do.She's very young, very attractive, very well dressed. I was surprised she would do something like that," Sharon Denise says.

"I'm not Sharon Hill," Hill-Clark said as she brushed passed out cameras, but she pleaded guilty in court.

Still, her victim says it could be months before she clears her name., and puts the paperwork away.

"It starts with all the creditors calling you. You have no clue you've got charges there and that was going on for nine months now," she says.

Sharon Denise has records of credit cards opened in her name, at stores like JC Penney, Famous Barr, and Victoria's Secret. Charges add up to more than $25,000.

Now Sharon Denise hopes she never stumbles across anyone like Sharon Hill-Clark again. She's just ready to take her own identity back into her own hands.

"Every time you turn around, they're wanting your social security number for ID. It's so easy to get anymore, you can't blame anyone unless you stop putting it on documents," Sharon Denise says.

Sharon Hill Clark was sentenced today to five years probation and 20 days in the county jail.