Police Chase; Officer Injured

By: Heartland News

A Scott County Sheriff Deputy was injured during a police chase through Scott County, Missouri.

According to Captain Mark Crocker of the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, the pursuit of a stolen vehicle started around 3pm Monday afternoon. The chase went through the Good Humour parking. The car then flipped over while traveling over a set of train tracks. As the car continued, police attempted to box the car in. The driver them rammed a Scott County Sheriff Department car. The driver of the Sheriff Department car was injured.

The officer was transported to the hospiltal.

According to Crocker, the car was stolen from Minnesota. Both the driver and passenger were taken to the hospital. Charges are pending.