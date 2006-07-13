Show-Me Science Day

By: Jason Lindsey

Jefferson City, MO - You might want to ask off for October 3rd! Governor Matt Blunt declares this date "Show-Me Science Day" in Missouri. Blunt recently handed the proclamation to Science reporter Jason Lindsey in Jefferson City.

Basically, this is a day where parents, guardians, grandparents and other community members are encouraged to do science experiments with kids, to honor science teachers in their community, and to recognize the importance of science in the classroom and community.

Other Heartland leaders are also declaring October 3rd as "Science Day" in the near future.