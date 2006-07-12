Former Heartland sheriff arrested - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Charleston, MO

Former Heartland sheriff arrested

Former Mississippi County Sheriff Larry Turley Former Mississippi County Sheriff Larry Turley

Former Heartland sheriff arrested
By: Ryan Tate

Charleston, MO - A Mississippi County grand jury indicted former Sheriff Larry Turley on two counts of theft stemming from his time as top lawman in Mississippi County.

Turley is accused of stealing two guns from the Mississippi County Sheriff's Department between 2002 and 2004.  Turley served as Sheriff for 12 years.

According to Mississippi County Prosecuting Attorney Darren Cann, the theft charges arose during an audit into department funds.

"I'm happy we're getting to the bottom of this and happy the Grand Jury is serving the people," Cann said.

Turley turned himself in to authorities Wednesday morning.  He was arrested, and processed, and released on his own recognizance, meaning they do not suspect he will leave the County.

Turley did not comment on the charges, and told Heartland News his lawyer "told me not to open my big mouth."

Cann said more charges could be filed in the future.

