Caught on Tape - Clerk assaulted

By: Heartland News

Cape Girardeau, MO - A man walks into a Cape Girardeau video store and makes a scene of his own when he drop-kicks a clerk and makes off with a bag of adult material.

Police officers say the suspect came inside SEMO Video around 5:40 Monday, and went into a back room where adult toys are kept.

He put several items in a bag, while a store employee came into the room to check things out. In the surveillance video, you see the man kick the woman in the face, knocking her to the floor.

The man then grabs another bag and runs out of the store.

Police say the man is white, about six feet tall, with an athletic build. He was wearing khaki cargo shorts, a camouflage cap, and a white t-shirt.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment.