Debating the future of Bald Knob Cross

By: Ryan Tate

Alto Pass, IL - More than 140 people turned out in Alto Pass Monday to discuss decisions being made at the Bald Knob Cross of Peace. Pastor Bill Vandgergraph organized the forum, to answer questions and clear up rumors circling the site, and the Foundation Board that runs it.

Vandergraph says most of the rumors surrounding the site are untrue, but did discuss the Board's vote Tuesday on new by-laws. Included in those by-laws is a "Statement of Faith."

"There is nothing in there I disagree with," Vandergraph said. "But I am Pentecostal. If I was Catholic, there would be things in there I disagreed with."

Some of those things include the Board's belief there are only 66 books in the Bible, that Jesus is God incarnate, fully God and fully man, and that salvation is by grace alone, by faith alone, through Jesus, and that no ordinance, ritual, work or other activity is required to be saved.