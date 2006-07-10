Debating the future of Bald Knob Cross - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Alto Pass, IL

Debating the future of Bald Knob Cross

Debating the future of Bald Knob Cross
By: Ryan Tate

Alto Pass, IL - More than 140 people turned out in Alto Pass Monday to discuss decisions being made at the Bald Knob Cross of Peace. Pastor Bill Vandgergraph organized the forum, to answer questions and clear up rumors circling the site, and the Foundation Board that runs it.

Vandergraph says most of the rumors surrounding the site are untrue, but did discuss the Board's vote Tuesday on new by-laws. Included in those by-laws is a "Statement of Faith."

"There is nothing in there I disagree with," Vandergraph said. "But I am Pentecostal. If I was Catholic, there would be things in there I disagreed with."

Some of those things include the Board's belief there are only 66 books in the Bible, that Jesus is God incarnate, fully God and fully man, and that salvation is by grace alone, by faith alone, through Jesus, and that no ordinance, ritual, work or other activity is required to be saved.

"I think this could cause a lot of problems if some wisdom is not sought," Vandergraph said.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly