Cape Girardeau Regional Air Festival - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau, MO

Cape Girardeau Regional Air Festival

Cape Girardeau Regional Air Festival
By:  Wes Wallace

Cape Girardeau, MO - With rows of planes and hundreds of people packing the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, it can only mean it's time for the Regional Air Festival.  This year's theme is Heroes and Legends.  This reporter got a chance to get a preview of one of the shows before all the fun got started.

"This parachute, it's just a technicality," says Alan Henley, as he helps strap me into the two seater T-6 plane.   Jokes aside, I'm not a frequent flyer, so the nerves hit me as we hit the runway and prepare for takeoff.   This time though, there's not a flight attendant offering peanuts or a cold drink.  Nope, just Henley asking if I'm ready to go.  And we're off!   Once in the air, everything was smooth sailing, as I took a minute to look around. 

Never mind the other planes who seem to be inches away, wing tip to wing tip.   Of course it's much more than that, but when it looks like I could reach out and touch the next on over, it gives me a pretty incredible feeling.

"We don't necessarily practice that often, but we do fly 3-4 days a week during the summer, so there's not a need to practice," explains Henley.   He's part of a quartet called the Aeroshell Aerobatic Team; three members are from Alabama, the fourth from Daytona Beach, Florida.

After some photo shots with a photographer up in the air with us, the group shows a little of their stunts.  First a loop, which puts my stomach down around my toes, then a barrel roll, which again puts the ground where the sky should be and vice versa.

A few minutes later, we're back on the ground and my stomach is still up there with the clouds.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly